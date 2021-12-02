Log in
USE OF VEHICLES WITH BIOFUELS

12/02/2021 | 05:41am EST
Ministry of Road Transport & Highways
USE OF VEHICLES WITH BIOFUELS
Posted On: 02 DEC 2021 3:57PM by PIB Delhi

The Union Cabinet has approved on 15th September, 2021, a Production Linked Incentive(PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry with a total outlay of Rs. 25,938 Crore over a period of 5 years.

The following auto components of Flex Fuel Engine [capable of running upto Ethanol 85(E85) Fuel)] have been included in the list of Advanced Automotive Technology components as eligible products for incentivisation under this scheme:-

i.BS6 compliant Flex Fuel Engine capable of running upto Ethanol

85%(E85) fuel

ii. Heated Fuel Rail for Flex Fuel Engine

  1. Heating Element for Flex Fuel Engine
  2. Heating Control Unit for Flex Fuel Engine
  3. Electronic Control Unit (ECU) for Flex Fuel Engine (Processor minimum 32 bits); and
  4. Ethanol Sensor for Flex Fuel Engine.

This step by the Ministry of Heavy Industries is to encourage auto OEMs (2 Wheeler, 3 Wheeler& Passenger Vehicles) to accelerate introduction of Flex Fuel vehicles in India.

(d) The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), vide letter No RW/NH-33044/18/2020-S&R(P&B) dated 14th December, 2020, has issued guidelines to simplify the process and encourage usage of new/innovative/alternative materials & techniques. MoRTH has been promoting use of new/innovative materials, construction techniques etc. to reduce consumption of cement & steel in road construction.

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

MJPS



(Release ID: 1777243)Visitor Counter : 4


Disclaimer

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of the Republic of India published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 10:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS