Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USGS Estimates 306 Billion Cubic Feet of Recoverable Helium in the United States

09/28/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

"This helium assessment is a perfect application of our long-standing research on geologic reservoirs ranging from natural gas resources to carbon dioxide storage potential," said Sarah Ryker, USGS associate director for energy and mineral resources. "This publicly available assessment will provide an unbiased estimate of the remaining volume of helium that private markets can rely on."

Helium is a lighter-than-air gas that is primarily used in medical imaging such as MRIs, semiconductor manufacturing, laser welding, aerospace, defense and energy programs. Almost all commercial helium supplies come from the production of natural gas. As the natural gas is pumped to the surface, it brings other gases such as helium along with it. The helium can then be captured and stored separately from the natural gas.

Helium is considered a nonrenewable resource because it is produced with other non-renewable gases and it is also light enough to escape Earth's gravity into space.

The United States is the leading supplier of helium for the world, producing 61 million cubic feet of helium in 2020, or about 44% of the total global production. This assessment represents about 5,000 years of supply at 2020 U.S. production levels. However, because most production of helium is as a byproduct of natural gas production, it is unlikely that all 306 billion cubic feet of helium would be produced.

Sunset at the BLM Helium Plant near Amarillo, TX. (Courtesy of BLM)

A significant portion of the Nation's helium production has historically come through the Federal Helium Program, managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

The USGS tracks helium production, both in the United States and globally, in its annual Mineral Commodity Summaries. These estimates have included both production from private wells and releases from the Federal Helium System.

This assessment of helium resources was undertaken by the USGS under the direction of the Helium Stewardship Act of 2013. It was informed by assessments of geologic carbon dioxide storage potential and studies of other energy-related gases.

The assessment report is entitled "National Assessment of Helium Resources Within Known Natural Gas Reservoirs" and can be accessed here. USGS commodity information on helium can be found here. To find out more about USGS energy assessments and other energy research, please visit the USGS Energy Resources Program website, sign up for our Newsletter, and follow us on Twitter. More information about USGS commodity data for helium and more than 90 other mineral commodities can be found here. All other USGS mineral resource information can be found here.

Disclaimer

USGS - U.S. Geological Survey published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 13:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:43aKENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
09:43aUNITED STATES COMMODITY INDEX FUNDS TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09:43aKVH INDUSTRIES : Wins Three Prestigious NMEA Product of Excellence Awards; TracVision UHD7, TracPhone V30, and TracPhone LTE-1 recognized by leading marine electronics industry association, continuing a 24-year award-winning streak
AQ
09:43aHAGENS BERMAN Encourages Live Ventures (LIVE) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, FINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING in Securities Class Action
GL
09:43aHAGENS BERMAN Encourages Live Ventures (LIVE) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, FINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING in Securities Class Action
GL
09:42aNEWMARK : Announces Sale of Multi-Tenant R&D Industrial Building in Carlsbad, California for $18.6 Million
PU
09:42aCOMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA S A : NACEX Joins the Wave of Solidarity for La Palma
PU
09:42aDOMTAR : and Karta Halten B.V., through its subsidiary Pearl Merger Sub Inc., Announce the launch of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes Due 2028 (Form 8-K)
PU
09:42aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Utilizes 5G mmWave To Boost Wi-Fi Connections in Subways
PU
09:42aPAYSAFE : Mexican actor Diego Boneta becomes face of Skrill Money Transfer in US
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China energy crunch triggers shutdowns, pleas for more coal
2European shares drop to one-week lows on tech slide, China woes
3China Evergrande : Stocks down for third day, yields jump as markets pr..
4Valneva : and Pfizer Report Further Positive Phase 2 Results, Including..
5ASMI expects next-gen chips to drive double-digit growth in core market..

HOT NEWS