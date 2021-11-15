Log in
USI Insurance Services Acquires Griffin MacLean Insurance Brokers

11/15/2021 | 06:01am EST
VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Bellevue, Washington-based Griffin MacLean Insurance Brokers. Founded in 1981, Griffin MacLean is an independent insurance brokerage operation serving businesses and individuals throughout Washington and Alaska. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commenting on the new partnership, Griffin MacLean President, Paul Dent, stated: “For the last 40 years, we’ve taken pride in our team’s personalized, consultative approach to delivering innovative insurance solutions and risk management advice to clients. By joining forces with USI, we look forward to continuing this tradition by providing our valued clients access to an expanded set of tools, solutions and expertise, including the USI ONE Advantage®.”

Christopher Prentice, USI’s regional CEO, added: “We are thrilled to welcome the talented professionals from Griffin MacLean to the USI family. Partnering as one, we look forward to strengthening USI’s commercial and personal risk expertise in service to our current and future clients throughout Washington state and beyond.”

About USI
USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

###


Timothy Denton
USI Insurance Services
914-747-6339
timothy.denton@usi.com

Edward J. Bowler
USI Insurance Services
914-749-8504
ed.bowler@usi.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
