Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USI Insurance Services Acquires Hildi Incorporated

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 06:16am EDT

VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based Hildi Incorporated. Founded in 2004, Hildi is a regional actuarial consulting firm specializing in actuarial retirement plan services, including the design, administration, accounting and valuation of defined benefit pension plans, including cash balance plans and post-retirement health and welfare plans. The company’s operations will be combined with USI Consulting Group, a division of USI, and a premier provider of defined contribution and defined benefit plan consulting and administration services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commenting on the announcement, Jill Urdahl, FSA, president, Hildi Incorporated, stated: “Since Hildi’s founding, we have earned a strong reputation for delivering a higher level of actuarial service, insight and skill to provide an exceptional experience for our valued clients. Like Hildi, USI Consulting Group believes in delivering outstanding customer service, and they have a long history of providing top-quality actuarial, administrative, and consulting services for pension and Other Post-Employment Benefits plan sponsors. This partnership marks an exciting milestone for our firm, and we look forward to bringing the collective experience and added resources of one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the country to our current and future clients.”

Bill Tremko, president and CEO, USI Consulting Group, added: “We are thrilled to welcome the talented professionals from Hildi Incorporated to the USI family, and look forward to expanding USI’s retirement consulting expertise in the upper Midwest.”

About USI
USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

###

Timothy Denton
USI Insurance Services
914-747-6339
timothy.denton@usi.com

Edward J. Bowler
USI Insurance Services
914-749-8504
ed.bowler@usi.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:40aVESTAS WIND A/S : wins 80 MW order in the Netherlands
PU
06:40aCHANGE - CHANGE IN CORPORATE INFORMATION : : Incorporation Of A New Subsidiary In The People's Republic Of China
PU
06:40aCAL MAINE FOODS : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PU
06:40aSIEMENS ENERGY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:37aCAESARS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Public Common Stock Offering
PR
06:36aSteel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs
DJ
06:35aCHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchase form for financial management purposes
PU
06:35aLATEST PRODUCTS : visit our Product page
PU
06:35aINTERREGIONAL DISTRIBUTION GRID OF VOLGA : Saratov Grids prepared a substation in the Pugachevsky district for winter
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Siemens Energy has modest debut on Frankfurt stock exchange
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : U.S. judge blocks Trump administration's ban on new TikTok downloads
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
4TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
5SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group