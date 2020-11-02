Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USI Insurance Services Completes Acquisition of Findley, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 12:21pm EST

VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Nashville, Tennessee-based Findley, Inc. Founded in 1969, Findley is a leading independent human resources and employee benefits consulting firm, providing actuarial, benefits and administrative consulting services to private and publicly held companies, the public sector and non-profit organizations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 

“We are extremely excited to finalize this strategic partnership with USI, and view this as a continued evolution in our ability to serve our valued clients with expanded resources and expertise,” said Betsy Hammond, managing principal and CEO, Findley. “As part of USI, we will have broader on-the-ground geographic reach, and for our global clients, the ability to address many of their international business needs. We will have more tools to offer around compliance and communications, and best-in-class value-added services. We will also leverage the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line financial impact.”

USI Chairman & CEO, Michael J. Sicard, added: “We are pleased to officially welcome Findley’s more than 250 associates to the USI family. By joining as ONE, we look forward to expanding our national benefit consulting expertise and building on Findley’s longstanding tradition of delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to clients.”

About USI
USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

###

Timothy Denton
USI Insurance Services
914-747-6339
timothy.denton@usi.com

Edward J. Bowler
USI Insurance Services
914-749-8504
ed.bowler@usi.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:30pERAMET : Purchase of own shares
GL
12:30pSICIT S P A : 2 November 2020 – Procedure for the exercise of SICIT Group warrants
PU
12:30pHSBC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
12:30pADESSO : raises full-year forecast for sales and EBITDA on the basis of strong preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2020
EQ
12:30pERAMET : Purchase of own shares
AQ
12:30pASM INTERNATIONAL N : ASMI Share Buyback Update October 26 – 30, 2020
PU
12:30pSIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:30pMoleaer Treating East Bay Regional District's Lake Temescal
GL
12:30p5G Americas Announces VMware to its Board of Governors
GL
12:30pIDC Unveils Inaugural Award Program to Highlight Future of Digital Innovation Excellence
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP SE : SAP SE : UBS is less optimistic
2With Biden bets and Trump hedges, investors prepare for U.S. Election Day
3Shares rises on factory data, dollar gain on election jitters
4POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : reports strong Q3 2020 performance
5ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN : ISHARES S&P GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE INDEX FUND : Potential stock winners ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group