USI Insurance Services Completes Acquisition of Findley, Inc.

VALHALLA, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Nashville, Tennessee-based Findley, Inc. Founded in 1969, Findley is a leading independent human resources and employee benefits consulting firm, providing actuarial, benefits and administrative consulting services to private and publicly held companies, the public sector and non-profit organizations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



“We are extremely excited to finalize this strategic partnership with USI, and view this as a continued evolution in our ability to serve our valued clients with expanded resources and expertise,” said Betsy Hammond, managing principal and CEO, Findley. “As part of USI, we will have broader on-the-ground geographic reach, and for our global clients, the ability to address many of their international business needs. We will have more tools to offer around compliance and communications, and best-in-class value-added services. We will also leverage the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line financial impact.”



USI Chairman & CEO, Michael J. Sicard, added: “We are pleased to officially welcome Findley’s more than 250 associates to the USI family. By joining as ONE, we look forward to expanding our national benefit consulting expertise and building on Findley’s longstanding tradition of delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to clients.”



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

