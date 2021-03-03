USMEF Statement: Senate Finance Committee Action on USTR Nominee

The Senate Finance Committee has reported favorably on the nomination of Katherine Tai to serve as U.S. Trade Representative.

U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) President and CEO Dan Halstrom issued this statement:

USMEF congratulates Ms. Tai on the strong bipartisan support she received from the Senate Finance Committee, which reflects her extensive qualifications to lead the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. We support Ms. Tai's confirmation by the full Senate and look forward to working with her on key issues affecting red meat trade.

For questions, please contact Joe Schuele or call 303-547-0030.