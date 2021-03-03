Log in
USMEF Statement: Senate Finance Committee Action on USTR Nominee

03/03/2021 | 11:26am EST
The Senate Finance Committee has reported favorably on the nomination of Katherine Tai to serve as U.S. Trade Representative.

U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) President and CEO Dan Halstrom issued this statement:

USMEF congratulates Ms. Tai on the strong bipartisan support she received from the Senate Finance Committee, which reflects her extensive qualifications to lead the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. We support Ms. Tai's confirmation by the full Senate and look forward to working with her on key issues affecting red meat trade.

For questions, please contact Joe Schuele or call 303-547-0030.

Disclaimer

USMEF - U.S. Meat Export Federation published this content on 03 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2021 16:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
