USMI Developing the First Surgical Robot for Cancer Surgery

05/05/2021 | 10:46am EDT
US Medical Innovations, LLC (USMI) announced today that it is developing the first robotic delivery system used for cancer surgery.

The new Canady Surgical System (CSS) is a space-efficient, cost-effective, stand-alone solution for Robotic Assisted Surgery during open, laparoscopic/mini-invasive, endoscopic, thoracoscopic and trans-oral surgical procedures.

Features of the new Canady Surgical System include Voice Command technology which frees up the surgeon and assistant to focus on the surgical procedure and perform other tasks. The system includes both Canady Hybrid Plasma™ (CHP) and Canady Helios™ Cold Atmospheric Plasma (CHCAP) as well as a flexible disposable scope and camera system.

Preloaded in the CSS are treatment-dosage protocols for over 30 different cancer types and a robotic assisted image-guided navigational mapping system that delivers personalized and targeted CHCAP cancer treatments directly to the surgical site and ablating any remaining cancer cells after the tumor is removed with the CHP.

According to Jerome Canady, MD, and CEO of USMI, “Our CHCAP technology actually ablates cancer cells without damaging surrounding healthy tissue. We recently completed a Phase 1 FDA Clinical Trail using Canady Helios™ Cold Atmospheric Plasma (CHCAP) for the treatment of recurrent and stage 4 solid tumors. We see this novel technology, delivered with the precision of robotic assisted technology, as the most exciting new form of personalized and targeted medicine being explored today.”

CHCAP has many advantages. It is performed during the surgical procedure. It is highly selective because it only targets cancer cells. And thirdly, the CHCAP treatment is personalized for specific cancer types (i.e., breast, ovarian, sarcoma, lung, colon, cervical, pancreas and other solid cancerous tumors).

The organization expects to have the new Canady Surgical System in clinical trials later this year. Protocols and site locations are being explored at this time.

About US Medical Innovations

US Medical Innovations, LLC (USMI), based in Takoma Park, MD, is a privately held FDA-registered life science and biomedical device company. USMI is dedicated to expanding the boundaries of plasma medicine by pioneering new technologies for the development of state-of-the-art medical devices that advance patient outcomes and improve human lives.


