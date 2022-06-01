USPS expects to boost purchase of electric delivery vehicles

June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said on
Wednesday it is seeking to boost the number of electric delivery
vehicles it plans to buy as it modernizes its network for a new
delivery plan.
The USPS currently plans to buy at least 10% EVs including
10,019 of an initial $2.98 billion order of 50,000 from Oshkosh
Defense. The Postal Service said it is exploring options
for accelerating production of the initial 10,019 BEVs toward
the front of the line and "anticipates taking advantage of the
flexibility built into the contract with Oshkosh to increase the
number of BEVs purchased in the initial delivery order."
The new delivery strategy includes placing large carrier
operations inside unused mail processing plants and
"dramatically improving transportation efficiency by eliminating
unnecessary trips, reducing mail handlings, increasing
reliability, and decreasing time to delivery," USPS said.
USPS told Reuters that it plans to supplement its
environmental impact statement (EIS) related to its Next
Generation Delivery Vehicles plan.
In April, 16 states, four environmental groups and the
United Auto Workers filed lawsuits seeking to block USPS's plan
to buy mostly gas-powered next-generation delivery vehicles,
arguing that the agency failed to comply with environmental
regulations when it issued its EIS.
The White House and Environmental Protection Agency also
previously asked USPS to reconsider, as have many Democrats in
Congress.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement Wednesday
that USPS's forthcoming plan to "modernize and aggregate
delivery operations will make delivery routes more efficient"
and could lead to boosting EV purchases.
DeJoy noted USPS has said it "would continue to look for
opportunities to further increase the electrification of our
fleet in a responsible manner... A modernized network of
delivery facilities provides us with such an opportunity. This
is the right approach — operationally, financially, and
environmentally."
DeJoy told Reuters in April USPS expects to receive about
5,000 next-generation vehicles in 2023 – and about 21,000
annually after that.
DeJoy called the initial 50,000 vehicle order “a slam dunk”,
given USPS’s urgent vehicle needs: "I have people out there that
have trucks that are dangerous."
