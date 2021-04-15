USTR Tai calls for bold action to put climate at center of trade policy

WASHINGTON, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative
Katherine Tai on Thursday laid out her vision for using trade
policy to protect the planet and combat climate change, and said
the United States must be a leader in preventing a catastrophic
environmental chain reaction.
President Joe Biden's top trade negotiator said U.S. climate
protection efforts should not lead to the export of polluting
industries to countries with lower standards, and comprehensive,
global action was the only solution to meet such challenges.
In a wide-ranging speech at the Center for American
Progress, Tai said the World Trade Organization needed new rules
to address the current corporate incentives that had resulted in
a "race to the bottom" that put countries with higher
environmental standards at a competitive disadvantage.
"The science indicates that, the window of opportunity to
prevent a catastrophic environmental chain reaction on our
planet is closing fast. And the United States must be a leader
in the collective effort to work toward a global solution," Tai
said.
Tai's speech comes a week before Biden convenes world
leaders for a summit on climate change, and signals a shift to
more aggressive efforts by Washington to promote
energy-efficient and low-emissions technologies.
The United States hopes to restore its shattered credibility
at the summit by pledging to cut its greenhouse emissions by at
least half and securing pledges from allies for faster
reductions, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters
this week.
Tai said her goal was to promote "fair competition that does
not suppress environmental protection," noting that global trade
rules should also protect workers and address equity issues.
She highlighted the need to develop environmental
technologies, goods and services, as well as strategic supply
chains to ensure the transition away from fossil fuels.
That would require pushing for bold reforms that ensured
clean energy use throughout the supply chain, she said. New
global agreements to end illegal logging and address overfishing
were also needed, she said.
Tai also vowed to rigorously enforce a new
U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement that took effect in July,
saying it contained the most comprehensive environmental
standards of any U.S. or global trade accord, although she
acknowledged that its failure to explicitly acknowledge climate
change was a "glaring omission".
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)