News  >  Economy & Forex

Latest News
USTR nominee Tai says tariffs are 'legitimate tool' for trade policy

02/25/2021 | 11:17am EST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces members of his administration in Wilmington, Delaware

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee as top trade official, Katherine Tai, on Thursday said she viewed tariffs as a legitimate tool to carry out trade policy.

Tai told her confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee said she would focus on enforcing a new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada, and would explore options to resolve dairy disputes with Canada raised under the trade deal's dispute settlement mechanism by the previous administration.

She also said the United States needed to explore all options on engaging Beijing on meeting its commitments under the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal signed in January 2020.

(Reporting by David Lawder and Andrea Shalal)


© Reuters 2021
