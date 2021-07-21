USTR's Tai says U.S. backs Australia in trade disputes with China

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The United States is
"closely monitoring" trade tensions between Australia and China
and will support Australia in addressing China's state-led,
non-market practices, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai
told her Australian counterpart on Wednesday.
USTR said in a statement following Tai's meeting with
Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan that the two ministers
agreed to continue working to develop a digital trade policy
that addresses the needs of workers and recognizes "the
importance of collaboration among those with open, free,
democratic systems."
(Reporting by David Lawder
Editing by Chris Reese)