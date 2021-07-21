Log in
USTR's Tai says U.S. backs Australia in trade disputes with China

07/21/2021 | 01:45pm EDT
WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The United States is "closely monitoring" trade tensions between Australia and China and will support Australia in addressing China's state-led, non-market practices, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told her Australian counterpart on Wednesday.

USTR said in a statement following Tai's meeting with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan that the two ministers agreed to continue working to develop a digital trade policy that addresses the needs of workers and recognizes "the importance of collaboration among those with open, free, democratic systems." (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)


