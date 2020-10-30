Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

USTR says Thai trade preferences suspension affects $817 million in imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Friday the further suspension of Thailand's trade preferences will affect $817 million in Thai exports to the United States because of insufficient progress in opening the Thai market to U.S. pork products.

President Donald Trump announced the suspension of duty-free access under the Generalized System of Preferences earlier on Friday in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:53pTwitter unfreezes New York Post account days after backlash from Republican lawmakers
RE
06:36pStocks suffer biggest weekly decline since March
RE
06:31pBritain considering imposition of new national lockdown measures- Times
RE
06:25pTHE DEVELOPMENT MODEL MUST BE CHANGED TO ROLL BACK LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN'S ENVIRONMENTAL TRAGEDY : Specialists
PU
06:14pCorrection to article on Trump and Biden Budget-Deficit Policies
DJ
06:11pUK’s Johnson considering imposition of new national lockdown measures- Times
RE
06:02pBank of America details loan deferrals due to pandemic
RE
06:02pBank of america says deferred commercial balances totaled $1.4 billion, or 0.29% of total commercial loans
RE
06:02pBank of america says deferred consumer loans include $9 bln in residential mortgage and home equity loans, $298 mln in credit card loans and $582 mln of small business and consumer vehicle loans
RE
06:02pBank of america corp says deferred consumer and small business loans totaled $9.8 bln as of oct. 21 -filing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Tech earnings tsunami buoys Alphabet, sinks Apple
2Stocks, oil tumble for the week on virus, U.S. election angst
3HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG : HBM Healthcare Investments Media Release
4FACEBOOK INC : Futures drop on underwhelming updates from tech companies
5ALPHABET INC. : Alphabet sales growth revived as advertisers flock back to Google

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group