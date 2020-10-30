USTR says Thai trade preferences suspension affects $817 million in imports
10/30/2020 | 06:01pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Friday the further suspension of Thailand's trade preferences will affect $817 million in Thai exports to the United States because of insufficient progress in opening the Thai market to U.S. pork products.
President Donald Trump announced the suspension of duty-free access under the Generalized System of Preferences earlier on Friday in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler)