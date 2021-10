USTR said it would accept public comments from Oct. 12 through Dec. 1 on possible exclusions for a list of products that includes industrial components, thermostats, medical supplies, bicycles and textiles.

A Federal Register notice for the comment period follows U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's announcement yesterday that she will engage with Chinese officials on trade irritants and revive USTR's tariff exclusion process.

