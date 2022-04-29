USTR to lead delegation to Kenya to explore trade, investment

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - Assistant United States
Trade Representative (USTR) for African Affairs Constance
Hamilton will lead a delegation to Kenya on May 1 to explore
opportunities for enhanced trade and investment engagement, USTR
spokesperson Adam Hodge said on Friday.
The delegation will include subject-matter experts from USTR
and the Departments of State, Labor, Commerce and Agriculture,
he said.
The visit follows recent meetings between top U.S. trade
negotiator Katherine Tai and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Betty
Maina in which the two agreed to work on deepening U.S.-Kenya
trade ties despite the Biden administration's decision to freeze
Trump-era negotiations on a free trade agreement.
Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi told a trade
conference in February that the U.S. government was engaging in
robust talks with Kenya as part of its drive to expand equitable
and inclusive U.S. investment in Africa.
Tai met virtually in December with Maina, a move the Biden
administration says will deepen the bilateral relationship.
The administration of former President Donald Trump had
launched talks with Nairobi on a bilateral free trade agreement,
but the Biden administration put the negotiations on ice,
focusing instead on dialogs with trading partners.
Hodge said the U.S. delegation would seek to collaborate
with their counterparts on way to "generate inclusive growth"
that benefits workers, attracts investment and promotes regional
economic integration.
