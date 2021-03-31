USTR vows to keep battling 'significant' foreign trade barriers

* China singled out for creating overcapacities
WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on
Wednesday vowed to continue battling what it sees as significant
trade barriers that are harming American companies and farmers,
and singled out China as the "world's leading offender" in
creating overcapacities in several sectors.
The U.S. Trade Representative's office said its annual
report on the issue showed "significant barriers that present
major policy challenges with implications for future U.S. growth
opportunities, and the fairness of the global economy."
It said it would engage with foreign governments on various
issues that threaten U.S. exporters, including digital policies,
agricultural trade barriers and technical barriers.
It also vowed to work to address Chinese subsidies that have
created excess capacities in the steel, aluminum and solar
sectors, and could soon affect other industries.
The report made clear that U.S. Trade Representative
Katherine Tai plans to continue a hardline approach to foreign
trade practices that hamper U.S. export growth, even as she has
promised to work far more cooperatively with U.S. allies.
U.S. trading partners have been waiting anxiously to meet
with Tai and understand how the Biden administration will shift
its trade policies after four years of disruptive tariffs
imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump.
The 570-page National Trade Estimate Report released
Wednesday showed that Washington will continue to challenge
China and other countries that impose trade barriers or other
regulatory hurdles, and limit access to U.S. companies.
"China’s state-led approach to the economy and trade makes
it the world’s leading offender in creating non-economic
capacity, as evidenced by the severe and persistent excess
capacity situations in several industries, including steel,
aluminum, and solar, among others," USTR said in a statement,
It said Beijing was "well on its way to creating severe
excess capacity in other industries" by "doling out hundreds of
billions of dollars" to support Chinese companies under its Made
in China 2025 industrial plan and requiring them to achieve
preset targets for domestic and global market share.
USTR said it would continue its bilateral and multilateral
efforts to address such "harmful trade practices".
It also raised concerns about data restrictions imposed by
India, China, Korea, Vietnam and Turkey; software requirements
in Russia; Indonesian tariffs on digital products; local content
requirements in many countries and discriminatory tax measures
in Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey and Britain.
It said it would continue to engage foreign governments on
policies that complicated the export of U.S. digital products
and services, and undermined the ability of U.S. companies to
move data across borders.
The report also cited continued concerns in the agricultural
arena, including "non-science-based regulatory measures, opaque
approval processes for products of agricultural biotechnology,
burdensome import licensing and certification requirements, and
restrictions on the ability of U.S. producers to use the common
names of the products that they produce and export."
