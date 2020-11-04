Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USW Commends Commerce Department's Preliminary Duty Determination on Vietnamese Tires

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 03:53pm EST

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today praised U.S. Department of Commerce's affirmative preliminary determination in the countervailing duty (CVD) investigation of passenger vehicle and light truck (passenger tires) tires imported from Vietnam. The decision resulted from a petition filed by the USW to address unfairly traded imports of tires.

According to the Commerce Department's investigation, tire exporters and producers from Vietnam have received subsidies from 6.23 percent to 10.08 percent, including among them Vietnam's undervalued currency, which marks this as the first time that an affirmative CVD determination was based on a foreign currency with a unitary exchange rate. For years the USW has been fighting to address foreign currency manipulation and ensure that U.S. trade laws would be effectively implemented.

USW International President Thomas M. Conway applauded the determination and called for continued vigilance against unfair and illegal trade practices.

"We are gratified with results of the Department of Commerce's investigation and acknowledgment that currency manipulation has disrupted our market," Conway said. "Clearly, the fight for a level playing field must continue."

"In almost every industry the USW represents workers, our jobs are vulnerable to illegally traded foreign imports, and our families and communities are the first to suffer the consequences," Conway said.

The Department of Commerce is scheduled to announce its final determination in the case on or about March 16, 2021, although this deadline may be extended.

In addition to its CVD actions on Vietnamese tires, the Department of Commerce is concurrently conducting antidumping duty (AD) investigations of passenger tires from Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, with preliminary determinations scheduled to be announced on December 29, 2020.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector, service, tech and academic occupations.

More information, contact: Tony Montana – 412-562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-commends-commerce-departments-preliminary-duty-determination-on-vietnamese-tires-301166617.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:07pSCHWEITZER MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:07pMETROPOLITAN BANK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:07pDASEKE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:07pITERIS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pSPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
04:07pMIMEDX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:07pOWL ROCK CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:07pOCEANAGOLD : Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Director
AQ
04:07pSYKES ENTERPRISES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:07pCLEARFIELD, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group