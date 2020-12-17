Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

USW Seeks Injunction to Prevent Alcoa Retiree Benefits Changes

12/17/2020 | 03:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that the union has sought a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit before the Southern District of Indiana to prevent Alcoa USA Corporation from unilaterally changing the health insurance benefits of workers who retired from the company before June 1, 1993, along with the spouses, surviving spouses and dependents of these retirees.

Earlier this year, Alcoa informed the retirees by letter that the company would terminate their insurance coverage on Dec. 31, 2020, when Alcoa will replace the existing programs with a private Medicare exchange program and Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA). Under the new program, retirees must choose from among up to 77 Medicare Advantage, Medigap and Part D drug plans, based on the geographic area.

The enrollment process can take hours of time on the phone or on-line and can be confusing. Alcoa has said that a retiree who fails to sign-up for the HRA by December 31 will be prevented from signing-up or receiving any HRA contribution for medical expenses or premiums in the future.

"Retiree benefits are a critical part of our collective bargaining agreements with Alcoa," said USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap, who chairs the union negotiating committee. "The company agreed to provide these benefits, and cutting off this coverage during a deadly global pandemic is not only immoral, it's unlawful."

"It is deeply disturbing that Alcoa continues to show so little respect for this group of retirees, where the average age of class members is 85 years old and where there are 25 older than age 100," Millsap said. "We're asking the court to do right by these men and women, since they will be irreparably harmed without immediate action."

The lawsuit against Alcoa was filed as a class action, and two individuals (one retiree and one surviving spouse) have joined the complaint as proposed class representatives.

The Wenatchee Aluminum Trades Council, a coalition of unions representing workers at an Alcoa facility in Washington state, is also a plaintiff.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector, service, tech and academic occupations.

More information, contact:   Tony Montana (412) 562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-seeks-injunction-to-prevent-alcoa-retiree-benefits-changes-301195537.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
03:25pDZS : Dynamic Leaders in Telecoms | Thinking the Unthinkable | Charlie Vogt
PU
03:25pHinterland Metals Announces Completion of Share Consolidation and Name Change
NE
03:24pNorth Arrow Announces Addition of Torrie Chartier to Board of Directors
GL
03:23pCLASS 1 NICKEL AND TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Flow-Through Closing
AQ
03:23pAM BEST : Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for Gulf Guaranty Life Insurance Company
BU
03:22pCanada expects end to Boeing 737 MAX flight ban in January, approves design changes
RE
03:21pBLOG : Assessing the Information Security of a Recovery Audit Provider
PU
03:21pSPIN : Dubs Run the Jewels 2020's “Artist of the Year”
BU
03:20pConquest Closes Private Placement
NE
03:19pSINOVAC BIOTECH : Brazil central bank eyes risks to vaccine rollout in GDP, inflation outlook
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ