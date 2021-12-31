Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UWANT Releases its First Spot Cleaning Machine to the World, Creating a Revolutionary Home Cleaning Experience

12/31/2021 | 11:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At 8:00 a.m. on December 15th, London time, UWANT, a technology company focusing on intelligent cleaning, released its first spot cleaning machine to the world. It relies on unique cleaning methods to bring a revolutionary new home cleaning experience to thousands of families.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211230005341/en/

UWANT releases its first spot cleaning machine to the world, creating a revolutionary home cleaning experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

UWANT releases its first spot cleaning machine to the world, creating a revolutionary home cleaning experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Children's upset jam on the sofa, dog's dirty footprints on the carpet, and cat hair. These stains, which seem to be difficult to solve and even have to be solved by housekeeping, can actually be solved by machines," in an interview with the media, Romman Zhou UWANT's Head of Overseas Marketing stated the original intention of its product development.

UWANT defines this product as an innovative cleaning appliance with four functions: spraying water, scrubbing, sucking dirt and pumping water. Take stubborn stains on the carpet for example, just spray water and wait for 10 seconds before scrubbing with the brush head. After scrubbing, use the brush head to directly suck the sewage from blankets and sofas, which has strong detergency. It only takes tens of seconds to get rid of stubborn stains, and it is effortless. In contrast, manual brushing takes the same time but it is difficult to remove stains.

In addition to common stubborn stains on carpets and sofas, UWANT claims that it can also be widely used to clean baby bed urine stains, soft toy stains, curtain dust and even car interiors, etc.

However, it should be noted that UWANT is not the pioneer of spot cleaning machine category. Bissell has already launched many products in this category, but its market feedback is mixed. The launch of the UWANT spot cleaning machine is more like bringing this subdivision to the 2.0 era, bringing a more perfect and humanized user experience.

About UWANT:

UWANT is an Internet technology innovative home appliance brand that focuses on the field of smart cleaning and integrates smart R&D, production and sales, with “Trendy Technology - An Innovative Way of Smart Cleaning" as the brand slogan. UWANT makes every consumer enjoy a clean, comfortable, healthy and beautiful life. It focuses on independent R&D of solutions to various home cleaning needs. UWANT has obtained a number of invention patents and initially formed a patent barrier.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:26pVestas wins 221 MW order in the USA
AQ
12:24pModern plant based foods increases capacity for kits kitchen soups in preperation for nationwide growth
AQ
12:23pWave of cancelled flights from omicron closes out 2021
AQ
12:20pNovavax submits data to U.S. FDA for COVID-19 vaccine
RE
12:20pGreat Expressions Dental Centers Affiliates With Amazing Dental Group
GL
12:20pGreat Expressions Dental Centers Affiliates With Amazing Dental Group
GL
12:18pFIGHT FOR VETERANS 2022 : A Two (2) Day Historical First Live Streaming Star Studded NFT Artwork Auction Event, Produced and Directed by Royster Productions, LLC
GL
12:17pASCOPIAVE S P A : The consortium established by ACEA, Ascopiave and Iren wins bid for gas distribution assets of A2A
PU
12:17pRANGER ENERGY SERVICES : Happy New Year
PU
12:16pNovavax Submits Final Data Packages to U.S. FDA as Prerequisite to Emergency Use Authorization Application Request for COVID-19 Vaccine
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
4Stocks bounce between small gains and losses ahead of New Year, dollar ..
5Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..

HOT NEWS