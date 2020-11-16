Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

UWorld : Launches New Tools to Support Educators in Fostering AP® Success

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 11:09am EST

The new College Readiness solution uses College Board®-level questions to help students learn and retain information in seven different subjects

UWorld, the worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams, today announced the launch of AP® (Advanced Placement®) Learning Tools, a new College Readiness solution to help educators enhance instruction, improve student performance, and effectively prepare for AP exams. The tools save teachers time while enabling students to achieve their academic goals.

Forty percent of students who take AP exams only earn a score of 1 or 2, but studies show that students who score a 3 or higher are more likely to be successful in college and graduate. AP Learning Tools uses College Board®-level questions and clear, concise answer explanations to help students understand why they got an answer wrong, retain information, develop critical thinking skills, and deepen subject-area knowledge.

“Some 1.24 million students took an AP exam in 2019, and that number is predicted to grow year-over-year—and yet educators have little access to AP instruction and exam prep resources that are particularly effective in distance and hybrid learning environments,” said Chandra S. Pemmasani, M.D., UWorld’s founder and CEO. “With our AP Learning Tools, educators have access to progress and performance tracking that helps them identify gaps, modify instructional approaches, and support students—all from their computer.”

All of UWorld’s College Readiness solutions are developed using research-based educational strategies that support instruction, improve engagement, and build critical-thinking skills so that students have the knowledge and confidence to succeed. The answer choices used in AP Learning Tools are updated weekly to ensure alignment to current AP courses and exams. An easy-to-use assignment tool allows educators to customize assignments and integrate content into lessons. Plus, reporting tools provide meaningful insight into student AP performance at the classroom, school and district level.

UWorld currently offers materials in seven AP subjects: Calculus AB, Calculus BC, English Language, English Literature, Statistics, US History, and World History. More subjects are coming soon, and schools and districts can customize the College Readiness solutions to fit their needs using a per-course enrollment license or a school or district-wide license in which all students get access to all courses.

To learn more, visit CollegePrep.UWorld.com/Educators/products/AP/.

About UWorld

UWorld is the worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams. Since 2003, UWorld has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for their exams. At the core of UWorld's mission is an obsession with quality so that students receive only the best in learning resources. Whether students are preparing for the, ACT®, SAT®, College Board®, AP®,CFA, CPA, MBE®, MCAT®, NAPLEX®/MPJE®/CPJE®, NCLEX®, PANCE/PANRE, USMLE®, ABIM®, or ABFM®, UWorld ensures success by using active learning methods. With challenging practice questions that mirror the real tests and unrivaled explanations, students can efficiently and effectively prepare for every topic on their exams. To learn more, please visit UWorld.com.

AP® is a trademark registered by the College Board, which is not affiliated with, and does not endorse, this product or website.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aGULF RESOURCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:25aDUKE ENERGY : joins utilities across the continent to protect customers from scams
PR
11:25aHUGO BOSS : returns to profit in Q3 as gradual business recovery continues
PU
11:24aEXCLUSIVE : EU eyes COVID vaccine deal with Moderna at less than $25 per dose, says source
RE
11:24aHEXAGON COMPOSITES : Financial calendar
AQ
11:23aSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:23aGOLDMAN SACHS : Head of Investment Banking to Retire
DJ
11:22aCureVac deal takes EU's COVID vaccine supplies close to two billion
RE
11:22aMackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
AQ
11:22aGROWLIFE : Reports Increased Backlog and Highlights Positioning for Future Opportunity in Quarterly Filing
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WE CAN STOP COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
2European activist files complaints against Apple's tracking tool
3AUSTRALIAN COAL EXPORTS TO CHINA SLUMP, BUT PRICES ARE MIXED: Russell
4AMS AG : AMS : Barclays maintains a Sell rating
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : increasingly confident after resilient first half

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group