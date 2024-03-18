UZBEKISTAN, REP. OF LOWERED GOLD HOLDINGS BY -11.820 TONNES TO 368.585 TONNES IN 2024 FEB -IMF DATA
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|1,234 PTS
|-0.46%
|+2.25%
|-
|2,722 PTS
|+1.92%
|+2.07%
|-
US yields nearing level that could pressure stocks, Morgan Stanley says
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Monday at 11 AM ET
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day - Monday at 11 AM ET
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Pepsico, Pinterest, Micron, Bytes, Rentokil, Reckitt...
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.
Apple Is In Talks To Let Google's Gemini Power iPhone Generative AI Features- Bloomberg News