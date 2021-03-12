UZBEKISTAN'S FOREIGN MINISTER CALLS ON PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN

The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Dr. Abdulaziz Kamilov, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, today.

Foreign Minister Kamilov conveyed cordial greetings of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and reiterated Uzbekistan's commitment to expand bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields.

Prime Minister Imran Khan fondly recalled his interactions with President Mirziyoyev in Beijing and Bishkek and reiterated his invitation to the Uzbek President to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

Underlining the historic and civilizational links between the two countries, the Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan highly valued its close fraternal ties with Uzbekistan and wished to deepen bilateral cooperation in all areas. The Prime Minister particularly emphasized that enhanced trade and regional connectivity were the cornerstones of economic growth and development.

The Prime Minister underlined Pakistan's resolve to forge closer ties with Central Asia, covering trade, investments, energy, and people-to-people exchanges.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the proposed Trans-Afghan railway project between Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Afghanistan. He underscored Pakistan's commitment to support all efforts for the earliest realization of this important connectivity project.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan offered the shortest route to international seas to all Central Asian Republics through Karachi and Gwadar ports and could be the gateway to landlocked Central Asia. He reaffirmed the resolve to facilitate Uzbekistan's access to Pakistani ports.

Foreign Minister Dr. Kamilov handed over a letter from President Mirziyoyev addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, inviting him to participate in a Central Asia-South Asia Connectivity Conference in Tashkent in July 2021.

The Prime Minister thanked for the invitation and mentioned that he was looking forward to visiting Uzbekistan.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support to the Afghan peace process, stressing the imperative of negotiated political solution. The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the Afghan sides will seize this historic opportunity to work together constructively and secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive negotiated political settlement.

In the context of South Asia, the Prime Minister underscored that durable peace and economic development in the region hinged on peaceful resolution of long-standing unresolved disputes.