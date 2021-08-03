Ubees : Raises $8 Million to Scale Pollination Services & Technology

Ubees aims to disrupt traditional beekeeping and pollination services using connected sensors and a digital marketplace to improve pollination efficiency and address problems with bee population declines.

Ubees, a precision beekeeping and pollination services provider, announced today that it has secured $8 million in growth capital. This funding was led by WindSail Capital Group, a Boston-based investment firm focused on energy innovation and sustainability.

This new funding round will accelerate Ubees’ growth to become the leading pollination services provider in the United States. Specifically, the Company’s areas of focus are:

Accelerating deployment of its digital marketplace

Growing its best-in-class pollination services business

Deploying IoT sensor technology to monitor health and efficiency of bees

Further developing algorithms to sharpen pollination monitoring and agricultural data

Expanding to new crops and geographies

“We are incredibly excited to be working with the Ubees team,” said Matthew O’Rourke, Principal at WindSail Capital Group. “More than one-third of the world’s food crops are dependent on pollination while bee populations have declined over the years. Meanwhile, demand for pollination dependent crops such as almonds have increased to historic levels. Ubees is well positioned to deploy its pollination expertise and innovative technology to improve efficiencies for the world’s food supply chains.”

“We found the perfect alignment between WindSail and Ubees in our mission to expand pollination services in the U.S. and abroad, which are essential to our food production,” said Arnaud Lacourt, Ubees’ Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We immediately understood each other, and I knew right away that WindSail was the right partner to collaborate with in the most sustainable way.”

Ubees has developed the third generation of its unparalleled data IoT technology for pollination services. Since the start of its commercialization in 2019, pollination revenues have doubled every year. Ubees manages more than 50 customers with nationwide operations in the United States, a research & development center in Europe and a new project in South America with a major corporate partner.

About Ubees: Ubees, founded in 2017, offers bee-friendly and optimized pollination services through precision beekeeping. Ubees’ goal is to provide the largest digital marketplace for beehives in the United States and simplify the pollination process from order to delivery. Additionally, Ubees is modernizing pollination with a non-intrusive sensor that can remotely monitor its colonies. The Company’s main objective is to better understand the determinants of bee health and track pollination progress to make pollination more sustainable and efficient. For more information, please visit www.ubees.com and www.mypollination.com.

About Windsail Capital: WindSail Capital Group is a Boston-based investment firm that provides growth capital to early-stage commercial businesses advancing energy innovation and sustainability. WindSail's unique approach offers companies flexible and creative capital solutions that meet their specific needs while facilitating growth and minimizing dilution. WindSail typically invests $2-10 million in each transaction. For more information, please visit www.windsailcapital.com.

