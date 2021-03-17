Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Uber must do more on UK minimum wage pledge: union

03/17/2021 | 03:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Uber logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Uber drivers in Britain should receive the minimum wage from the time they log on until they log off from the app, two former drivers who led a successful court battle said after the firm granted workers' rights on Wednesday.

Following a Supreme Court defeat last month, the Silicon Valley-based company reclassified its more than 70,000 drivers in Britain as workers, meaning they are guaranteed entitlements such as holiday pay.

On the minimum wage, which stands at 8.72 pounds ($12.13) per hour for those aged 25 and over, Uber said it would apply "after accepting a trip request and after expenses" and that on average drivers earn an hourly 17 pounds in London.

Drivers will not receive it during the time they spend waiting for a passenger, which can account for as much as a third of the time drivers are behind the wheel with the app turned on, according to several U.S. studies.

James Farrar and Yaseen Aslam, the two lead drivers in a 2016 employment tribunal case that Uber unsuccessfully contested all the way to Britain's top court, criticised the move.

"Uber drivers will be still short-changed to the tune of 40-50%," they said in a statement released by the App Drivers & Couriers Union they lead.

"Also, it is not acceptable for Uber to unilaterally decide the driver expense base in calculating minimum wage."

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by James Davey)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:53aEMMANUEL FABER : Danone board ousts Faber as chairman and CEO after activist pressure
RE
03:51aOil bears and bulls grapple as market puzzles over pandemic exit
RE
03:49aUBER MUST DO MORE ON UK MINIMUM WAGE PLEDGE : union
RE
03:49aJapan's c.bank, regulator to boost cooperation on lender exams
RE
03:46aAs final votes cast, Dutch PM Rutte expected to stay in office after pandemic election
RE
03:43aPATHFINDER MINERALS  : Directorate Change
PU
03:38aChina shares end flat as market eyes Fed outcome, Sino-U.S. meeting
RE
03:36aBlacklisted Chinese firms eye lawsuits after Xiaomi win against Trump ban
RE
03:34aJapan's machinery orders dip as pandemic curbs crimp spending
RE
03:34aBritain auctions mobile spectrum for 1.36 billion pounds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Back to the '70s as Fed fuels boom and hopes for no Burns marks
2POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : China's BYD hires engineers for Europe EV battery plant
4BMW AG : BMW : sees significant profit growth in 2021
5PALM OIL : Malaysia maintains April crude palm oil export duty at 8%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ