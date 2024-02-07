STORY: Uber Technologies posted its first annual profit as a public company on Wednesday, lifting shares more than 1% to an all-time high in midday trading.

The company also forecast core earnings and gross bookings above estimates in the current quarter, fueled by higher demand in its ride sharing and food delivery businesses.

Uber did not say anything about share buybacks or a potential dividend which one analyst told Reuters is at the top of investors' priority list.

The company said it would discuss this at its investor day next week.

Uber did say revenue from its core ride-share business grew 34%, because of strength in its Latin America and Asia Pacific markets.

And its delivery business revenue grew 6% as the growth in gross bookings for the segment was the highest in two years.

Uber's results come a day after smaller rival Lyft said it will guarantee weekly earnings for drivers in a move to lure more of them to its platform.

Last year about 15% of Lyft drivers across the United States earned less than 70% of what riders paid, after external fees, but Lyft said it would pay the difference if drivers made below 70% at the end of a week.

It said a restructuring completed last year was done in part to help pay for this

Shares of Lyft, which reports results next week, were down as much as five and three-quarters of a percent in Wednesday morning trading.