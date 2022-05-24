Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Uber seals taxi deal to expand its business in Italy

05/24/2022 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for Uber Technologies Inc in 2019

MILAN (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc has clinched a deal to integrate its ride-hailing app with Italy's largest taxi dispatcher as it seeks to boost its presence in the eurozone's third-largest economy, the company said on Tuesday.

The move is part of Uber's strategy of working with established taxi operators, tapping into a recovery in demand after the pandemic-driven downturn.

Under the agreement with IT Taxi, over 12,000 taxi drivers in Italy will have access to the Uber platform. It will make the app available in over 80 new cities and grow Uber's existing business in big cities such as Rome, Milan, Turin and Bologna.

The partnership, which will start in June, follows similar deals in Spain, Germany, Austria, Turkey, South Korea, Hong Kong as well in New York and San Francisco. The company wants to have every taxi available on its app by 2025.

"This is a truly historic deal in one of our most strategically important markets globally," said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

"We strongly believe taxis and Uber are better together, and we're committed to making this a partnership of trust and cooperation long into the future," he added.

Like other countries in Europe, Italy in 2015 blocked the use of the Uber service that relied on drivers without commercial licences following legal challenges by taxi associations.

In Italy, Uber currently operates in eight cities, including Rome and Milan, where it offers its so-called Uber Black service, providing professional drivers in luxury sedans.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:13aBest Buy sees bigger drop in annual sales on inflation hit
RE
07:13aPhilippines narrows 2022 GDP growth target due to external risks
RE
07:10aSouth Africa, Germany discuss need for peaceful Ukraine war resolution - Ramaphosa
RE
07:09aApp to help blind people navigate public transit to debut in Washington
RE
07:08aFactbox-Wall Street sees gray skies ahead for equities as Fed tightens policy
RE
07:07aCentral African Republic to launch bitcoin investment platform
RE
07:06aCongo copper, cobalt and gold exports rose in 2021
RE
07:05aDon't trade security for economic profit, NATO tells countries
RE
07:04aUber seals taxi deal to expand its business in Italy
RE
07:04aS.Korea scrambles jets after Chinese, Russian warplanes enter air defence zone
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slump as Snap cracks rally, Lagarde lifts euro
2Trial Scheduled For April 2024 In BMS Patent Case Against AstraZeneca R..
3Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
4Nokia expands private wireless capabilities and industrial device portf..
5Analyst recommendations: Chubb, Glencore, Metlife, Moonpig, Salesforce...

HOT NEWS