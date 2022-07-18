Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Uber settles U.S. lawsuit over disabled riders, vows to waive fees

07/18/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc will pay more than $2 million and waive wait time fees for disabled passengers to settle U.S. allegations that the ride share company had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Department of Justice said on Monday.

As part of a two-year agreement, Uber will waive wait time fees for certified disabled riders and pay $1,738,500 to more than 1,000 riders who complained about the charges and $500,000 to others harmed by the practice, the department said.

Uber will also credit accounts for more than 65,000 eligible riders, it added.

The department sued the company in November after passengers complained that they were charged fees for taking more than two minutes to get into their ride share cars, noting in its announcement Monday that blind passengers may take longer to reach the waiting car or those with walkers or wheelchairs may take longer to get in.

"People with disabilities should not be made to feel like second-class citizens or punished because of their disability,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement, adding that the settlement will send "a strong message that Uber and other ridesharing companies will be held accountable."

An Uber spokesperson welcomed the settlement and said it would continue "to help everyone move easily around their communities" and keep "working to improve accessibility for all users."

"It has long been our policy to refund wait time fees for riders with a disability when they alerted us that they were charged," it said, adding that it had made changes before the lawsuit to have disabled riders' wait time fees waived automatically when Uber is notified that they were charged.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; additional reporting by David Shepardson and Nivedita Balu; editing by Paul Grant and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:31pFrance girds for heat records as wildfires rage on
RE
01:25pEasing rate-hike bets, bank earnings lift Wall Street
RE
01:25pCongo to offer 30 oil and gas blocks for licensing
RE
01:18pMillions of dollars in jewelry stolen from armored car in California
RE
01:17pWitness to Indiana mall shooting praised for killing gunman
RE
01:15pDemocrats' financial advantage grows in tightest U.S. Congress races
RE
01:15pUber settles U.S. lawsuit over disabled riders, vows to waive fees
RE
01:06pQuebec avoids new COVID mandates ahead of fall election as hospitals fill up
RE
12:57pInstagram will allow users to shop directly in chats
RE
12:47pPrince Harry celebrates Mandela, urges climate action at U.N
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GSK spins off Haleon in biggest European listing for decade
2Dutch central bank fines Binance 3.3 mln euros
3HK, China stocks jump after govt measures to ease property woes
4Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, Fevertree, JPM..
5Shares rally, euro on edge for ECB and gas test

HOT NEWS