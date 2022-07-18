Uber settles U.S. lawsuit over disabled riders, vows to waive fees

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc
will pay more than $2 million and waive wait time fees
for disabled passengers to settle U.S. allegations that the ride
share company had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act,
the Department of Justice said on Monday.
As part of a two-year agreement, Uber will waive wait time
fees for certified disabled riders and pay $1,738,500 to more
than 1,000 riders who complained about the charges and $500,000
to others harmed by the practice, the department said.
Uber will also credit accounts for more than 65,000 eligible
riders, it added.
The department sued the company in November after passengers
complained that they were charged fees for taking more than two
minutes to get into their ride share cars, noting in its
announcement Monday that blind passengers may take longer to
reach the waiting car or those with walkers or wheelchairs may
take longer to get in.
"People with disabilities should not be made to feel like
second-class citizens or punished because of their disability,”
Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement,
adding that the settlement will send "a strong message that Uber
and other ridesharing companies will be held accountable."
An Uber spokesperson welcomed the settlement and said it
would continue "to help everyone move easily around their
communities" and keep "working to improve accessibility for all
users."
"It has long been our policy to refund wait time fees for
riders with a disability when they alerted us that they were
charged," it said, adding that it had made changes before the
lawsuit to have disabled riders' wait time fees waived
automatically when Uber is notified that they were charged.
