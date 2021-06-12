Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ubisoft : Reveals Rocksmith™+, the Future of Interactive Music Learning

06/12/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Experience unlimited access to guitar learning in Rocksmith+

Today at Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft announced Rocksmith+, a new subscription service that teaches players how to play guitar and bass through their favorite songs. Building upon the award-winning Rocksmith method, which has helped almost five million people learn how to play guitar, Rocksmith+ will release Summer 2021 for Windows PC exclusively through the Ubisoft Store.* Rocksmith+ will also launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®5, Xbox One and PlayStation®4 in Fall 2021. Rocksmith+ will be available on iOS and Android devices at a later date.

Compatible with acoustic, electric, and bass guitars, Rocksmith+ will start with thousands of songs and grow to millions more in the future, within genres spanning from rock, classic, indie, alternative, hip-hop, pop, metal, country, Latin, R&B, and more. At launch, Rocksmith+ will have a variety of authentic arrangements that represent songs the way the artists originally played them, and all songs in the library will be playable with chord charts for players to hum and strum to.

Users can take advantage of an entire suite of new and improved practice tools including Riff Repeater, wherein they can directly practice specific riffs in their favorite songs; and Adaptive Difficulty, wherein Rocksmith+ dynamically adjusts to a guitar player’s skill level while they play. These tools are designed to give guitar players control over their learning journey. Rocksmith+ will be available for $14.99 for a 1-month subscription, $39.99 for a 3-month subscription, and $99.99 for a 12-month subscription.

Developed by Ubisoft San Francisco, the team behind Rocksmith® that provided guitar learning for over 10 years, Rocksmith+ is the only subscription service that offers interactive music learning using official song masters and powerful real-time feedback.** 95% of Rocksmith guitar players have improved their skills, and Rocksmith+ builds on the proven method with new songs, learning modes, and practice tools to be added for years to come.*** In addition to improving their mechanics, users will also receive access to free online videos to learn about proper technique, music theory, gear, instrument care, and more.

In addition, users can play with an acoustic guitar or an electric instrument and amp using the Rocksmith+ Connect mobile app, which offers phone-as-mic technology. By pairing their mobile device with their PC or console, the on-board microphone can track their guitar – allowing them to play with no additional gear needed. Rocksmith+ is also compatible with consoles using the Rocksmith Real Tone Cable. For PC users, Rocksmith+ is compatible using the Real Tone Cable or existing guitar interfaces on electric and acoustic-electric instruments.**** Rocksmith+ is also partnered with Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, Ibanez, Ernie Ball, Ernie Ball Music Man, Marshall, Orange, and Mesa/Boogie.

Rocksmith Workshop, a new user-generated content system that allows users to add arrangements from a list of pre-licensed songs to the library, will bring the music community to the heart of Rocksmith+. For the first time, the Rocksmith community has more control over adding the arrangements they want when they want. The publicly accessible Rocksmith Workshop will let users create all aspects of a song from the transcription to the tones. Community arrangements are peer-reviewed for quality and available to all users.

Rocksmith+ has world premiere learning tools that takes the guesswork out of music mastery. But even the world’s premier music learning software needs to be fine-tuned for the millions of songs coming down the road. To test Rocksmith+ for free during its PC closed beta, please visit rocksmith.com/beta.*****

For more information about Rocksmith+, please visit rocksmith.com.

For the latest news on Rocksmith+ and other Ubisoft games, please visit news.ubisoft.com.

*4.8 million copies of Rocksmith and Rocksmith 2014 sold.
**Associate Ubisoft studios are Osaka and Pune.
***According to a national research study conducted by C&C Market Research.
****Experience may vary with third-party guitar interfaces. Technical support not provided for third-party interfaces and not all interfaces may be supported.
*****Limited spots available.

About Rocksmith+

Rocksmith+ is the future of interactive music learning; a new subscription service which teaches users how to play guitar and bass through their favorite songs. It builds upon the award-winning Rocksmith method and innovative practice tools developed by Ubisoft San Francisco. With improved state-of-the-art note detection, real-time feedback, practice tools designed to give guitar players control, all-new personalized recommendations, and the only ever-growing library with master recordings, Rocksmith+ is the premiere music-learning software.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, and Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon®, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft’s worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2020-21 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,241 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2021 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. The Rocksmith logo, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:05pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Forward at E3 2021 Recap
PU
05:03pINCYTE  : Announces Updated Data for Ruxolitinib Cream Accepted for Presentation at the 2021 Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis (RAD) Virtual Conference
BU
04:59pUN UNITED NATIONS  : Director-General's opening remarks at the G7 Summit - 12 June 2021
PU
04:42pDEADLINE ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Alerts Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Romeo Power, Inc.
BU
04:21pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : New Werewolves Within and Mythic Quest Trailers Bring Horror and Comedy to Ubisoft Forward
PU
04:21pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Far Cry 6 – Play as Legendary Villains With the Season Pass
PU
04:21pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Road Ahead Unveiled, Second Year of Content Announced
PU
04:21pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Lands on the Nintendo Switch in 2022
PU
04:21pUBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT  : Just Dance 2022 Brings New Tracks to Level Up Your Dance Skills
PU
04:11pTom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Extraction Launches on September 16
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210
2Bitcoin law is only latest head-turner by El Salvador's 'millennial' president
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Yunnan in southwest - media
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : reaffirms privacy stance amid Trump probe revelations
5Bid of $28 million wins a rocket trip to space with Bezos

HOT NEWS