Ubyon Demonstrates Industry's First Identity-Asserted Access Service on AWS Cloud WAN

Enables enterprises to build secure, global cloud networks in minutes

Ubyon, a Silicon Valley startup, today demonstrated a new enterprise cloud access solution as a Platinum launch partner of the AWS Cloud WAN service announced at AWS re:Invent hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Ubyon’s identity-asserted access service is part of its broader vision to secure users, applications, and clouds in the modern cloud-first enterprise. The service works with the AWS Cloud WAN service to allow for a transparent, yet secure way to easily connect users to applications and clouds.

The unique combination of Ubyon’s service and AWS Cloud WAN allows enterprise customers to deploy and operate a global identity-asserted cloud access solution in minutes. Information technology (IT), operations (Ops), and cloud professionals previously needed many manual steps that were error prone and required large amounts of network administration time to complete.

“Building a global enterprise network in the cloud while preserving our operational models was challenging. We see AWS Cloud WAN as a significant step in enabling our networking transformation allowing enterprises to rapidly set up planet-scale networks with strong isolation frameworks in minutes,” said a Cloud Network Architect at an undisclosed Fortune 100 analytics firm and Ubyon Customer. “Programmatic interfaces and automation support using the Ubyon service with AWS Cloud WAN make it simple and fast to set up an identity-asserted network of our breadth and scale.”

“AWS Cloud WAN gives customers a simple deployment option after many years of innovation from AWS networking, providing a managed WAN service seamlessly melding networking, security, and automation capabilities,” said Nishant Mehta, Director, Elastic Cloud Compute (EC2) at AWS. “Ubyon ‘s approach accelerates AWS customers’ ability to build and deliver an identity-aware fabric on top of AWS Cloud WAN’s global networking.”

About Ubyon

Ubyon was founded with a vision to secure users, applications, and clouds in a zero-trust model. Its veteran founding team has previously built cloud solutions of global scale in the networking industry. Ubyon is a venture funded Silicon Valley company based in Cupertino, California. More information is available at www.ubyon.com.

