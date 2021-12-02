Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ubyon Demonstrates Industry's First Identity-Asserted Access Service on AWS Cloud WAN

12/02/2021 | 02:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enables enterprises to build secure, global cloud networks in minutes

Ubyon, a Silicon Valley startup, today demonstrated a new enterprise cloud access solution as a Platinum launch partner of the AWS Cloud WAN service announced at AWS re:Invent hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Ubyon’s identity-asserted access service is part of its broader vision to secure users, applications, and clouds in the modern cloud-first enterprise. The service works with the AWS Cloud WAN service to allow for a transparent, yet secure way to easily connect users to applications and clouds.

The unique combination of Ubyon’s service and AWS Cloud WAN allows enterprise customers to deploy and operate a global identity-asserted cloud access solution in minutes. Information technology (IT), operations (Ops), and cloud professionals previously needed many manual steps that were error prone and required large amounts of network administration time to complete.

“Building a global enterprise network in the cloud while preserving our operational models was challenging. We see AWS Cloud WAN as a significant step in enabling our networking transformation allowing enterprises to rapidly set up planet-scale networks with strong isolation frameworks in minutes,” said a Cloud Network Architect at an undisclosed Fortune 100 analytics firm and Ubyon Customer. “Programmatic interfaces and automation support using the Ubyon service with AWS Cloud WAN make it simple and fast to set up an identity-asserted network of our breadth and scale.”

“AWS Cloud WAN gives customers a simple deployment option after many years of innovation from AWS networking, providing a managed WAN service seamlessly melding networking, security, and automation capabilities,” said Nishant Mehta, Director, Elastic Cloud Compute (EC2) at AWS. “Ubyon ‘s approach accelerates AWS customers’ ability to build and deliver an identity-aware fabric on top of AWS Cloud WAN’s global networking.”

About Ubyon

Ubyon was founded with a vision to secure users, applications, and clouds in a zero-trust model. Its veteran founding team has previously built cloud solutions of global scale in the networking industry. Ubyon is a venture funded Silicon Valley company based in Cupertino, California. More information is available at www.ubyon.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pStatement by Administrator Guzman on SBA-Proposed Reforms to Increase Equity in Federal Buying
GL
02:51pStatement by Administrator Guzman on SBA-Proposed Reforms to Increase Equity in Federal Buying
GL
02:50pAnjiEco Makes First Donation to Save the Children, a Charity Aiming to Improve the Lives of Children Through Better Education, Health Care, and Economic Opportunities
GL
02:50pAnjiEco Makes First Donation to Save the Children, a Charity Aiming to Improve the Lives of Children Through Better Education, Health Care, and Economic Opportunities
GL
02:48pZoe Financial Announces Partnership With Digital Wealth Management Innovator Farther Finance
GL
02:48pZoe Financial Announces Partnership With Digital Wealth Management Innovator Farther Finance
GL
02:46pHart Dairy Secures $20 Million Investment to Fuel Pasture-Raised and Grass-Fed 365 Days Per Year Dairy Movement
BU
02:46pProactive news headlines including Pan-Biome Pharmaceuticals, Kootenay Silver, Trillion Energy International and Champion Gaming Group
GL
02:44pLPHI Announces New Strategic Plan - Racial Justice and Health Equity a Top Priority
GL
02:44pLPHI Announces New Strategic Plan - Racial Justice and Health Equity a Top Priority
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares decline on Omicron uncertainty
2Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
3Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
4China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 M..
5GoviEx Uranium : grants stock options

HOT NEWS