Uganda Central Bank Holds Key Lending Rate at 6.5%

02/14/2022 | 06:55am EST
By Nicholas Bariyo


KAMPALA--Uganda's central bank held its benchmark lending rate at 6.5% on Monday as Africa's top robusta coffee grower maintains interest rates at record lows to spur growth.

Bank of Uganda Deputy Gov. Michael Atingi-Ego said in a statement that although the economy is recovering from pandemic-related disruptions, tight global monetary and financing conditions and continued supply-chain disruptions could weigh down on growth prospects for the country that exports more coffee beans than any other in Africa.

"There could be a loss of growth momentum as global factors turn adverse," Mr. Atingi-Ego said. "Risks to growth outlook remain tilted to the downside."


Write to Nicholas Bariyo at nicholas.bariyo@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-14-22 0655ET

