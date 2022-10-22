Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Uganda health minister:3 people in Kampala hospital positive for Ebola

10/22/2022 | 05:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Three people in an isolation unit of Uganda's main hospital have tested positive for Ebola, the country's health minister said on Saturday.

"Yesterday ... three individuals from among the 60 in our Mulago isolation facility tested positive for Ebola," Jane Ruth Aceng said on Twitter.

"They will be transferred to the Entebbe Isolation for treatment Unit since the Mulago Unit still has 58 contacts under quarantine," she said, referring to a second facility 41 km away.

Mulago is in Uganda's capital Kampala. Friday's confirmed cases would be the first known transmission of the virus in the city, coming on the same day the information ministry said the country's Ebola outbreak was coming under control and was expected to be over by the end of the year.

A government statement on Friday evening said the outbreak had infected 65 people and killed 27. It was not clear if the numbers included the three new Kampala cases.

The government has introduced a three-week lockdown around the Mubende and Kassanda districts in central Uganda, the epicentre of the outbreak of the Sudan variant of the Ebola virus.

The measures include an overnight curfew, restrictions on movement and the closure of places of worship and entertainment.

Aceng said the three infected people had been in contact with a patient from Kassanda who had died in Mulago.

The government said last week two other cases of Ebola confirmed in Kampala had come from Mubende and were regarded as originating there, not the capital.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:12aMembers of disbanded Hong Kong group jailed up to 3 years for inciting subversion
RE
06:10aABCs not LGBTs: Battles over race, gender inflame Texas school board vote
RE
06:09aCricket-Rain threat looms over India-Pakistan blockbuster
RE
06:02aHow water has been weaponised in Ukraine
RE
05:51aGhana aims for IMF staff-level agreement by year-end
RE
05:41aNigeria's Tinubu: Will remove fuel subsidy, deregulate gas prices if elected
RE
05:38aIndia's Yes Bank quarterly profit falls 32% on provision set-asides
RE
05:36aGuinea proposes shorter transition timeline of 24 months
RE
05:33aIMF, Malawi reach staff deal on $88 million emergency financing
RE
05:30aDevastated relatives identify victims of Chad's bloody protests
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden says he will veto if Republicans win Congress and try to ban abor..
2Goldman, banker agree settlement terms over London dismissal lawsuit
3Mexican craft beer to gain ground despite soaring costs, says trade gro..
4Facebook threatens to block news content over Canada's revenue-sharing ..
5S.Korean court issues arrest warrants for former security leaders over ..

HOT NEWS