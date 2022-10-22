Uganda health minister:3 people in Kampala hospital test positive for Ebola

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Three people in an isolation unit of
Uganda's main hospital have tested positive for Ebola, the
country's health minister said on Saturday.
"Yesterday ... three individuals from among the 60 in our
Mulago isolation facility tested positive for Ebola," Jane Ruth
Aceng said on Twitter.
"They will be transferred to the Entebbe Isolation for
treatment Unit since the Mulago Unit still has 58 contacts under
quarantine," she said, referring to a second facility 41 km
away.
On Friday, Uganda's information ministry said the Ebola
outbreak in Uganda that had infected 65 people and killed 27 was
coming under control and was expected to be over by the end of
the year.
The government has introduced a three-week lockdown around
the Mubende and Kassanda districts in central Uganda, the
epicentre of the outbreak of the Sudan variant of the Ebola
virus.
The measures include an overnight curfew, restrictions on
movement and the closure of places of worship and entertainment.
Aceng said the three infected people had been in contact
with a patient from Kassanda who had died in Mulago.
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)