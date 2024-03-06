The decision came at a special Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting called after the shilling hit an all-time low against the dollar late last month.
At its previous three MPC meetings, the Bank of Uganda had kept its Central Bank Rate unchanged at 9.50%.
The shilling is down about 3% against the dollar so far this year, after hitting a record low of 3,955/3,965 to the U.S. currency on Feb. 26, LSEG data show.
