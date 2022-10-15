Advanced search
Uganda introduces lockdown measures to halt spread of Ebola: president

10/15/2022 | 02:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Uganda President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday the government was implementing an overnight curfew, closing places of worship and entertainment, and restricting movement into and out of two districts affected by Ebola for 21 days.

The measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease will be introduced immediately in Mubende and Kassanda districts in central Uganda, the epicentre of the epidemic, he said in a televised national address.

"These are temporary measures to control the spread of Ebola. We should all cooperate with authorities so we bring this outbreak to an end in the shortest possible time," Museveni said.

Museveni said 19 people have died since the east African nation announced the outbreak of the deadly hemorrhagic fever on Sept. 20.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland, Editing by William Maclean and Ros Russell)


© Reuters 2022
