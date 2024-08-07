By Nicholas Bariyo

KAMPALA, Uganda--Uganda's central bank slashed its key lending rate to 10% from 10.25%, signaling the commencement of a policy easing stance in Africa's top coffee exporter and upcoming oil producer.

Michael Atingi-Ego, deputy governor at the Bank of Uganda, told a news conference in Kampala that inflation is projected to ease despite the recent increase in food prices. The inflation rate rose marginally to 4% in July from 3.9% in June, but was still below the central bank target of 5%.

"The inflation projection has been reduced downwards, mainly due to the appreciation of the Ugandan shilling," he said "However, there are persistent uncertainties about the inflation trajectory, including the potential escalation of geopolitical tensions in the middle east and higher fuel prices."

