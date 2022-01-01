Log in
Uganda's Museveni says schools, bars to reopen in Jan after COVID closures in place since March 2020

01/01/2022 | 03:24am EST
Ugandas President Yoweri Museveni speaks during a Reuters interview at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi district

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni on Friday announced plans to lift COVID-19 containment measures in January that had been in place since March 2020, including reopening schools, bars and nightclubs, citing rising vaccination rates.

The East African nation has imposed some of Africa's toughest restrictions. In September, some measures were eased, including allowing the resumption of education for universities and other post-secondary institutions.

In a televised speech late on Friday, Museveni said pre-primary, primary and secondary schools would be reopened on Jan. 10.

Bars and nightclubs will be reopened, and a nighttime curfew lifted, two weeks after schools have resumed, he added. Movie theatres and sporting events would also be allowed to reopen, he said, without giving further details.

As of Friday, Uganda had registered about 137,000 confirmed cases and nearly 3,300 deaths.

The president urged Ugandans to get vaccinated as the "first solution" to COVID-19.

(Reporting by Nairobi newsroom; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS