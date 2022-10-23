Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Uganda says two more Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala hospital

10/23/2022 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A person dressed in ebola protective apparel is seen inside an ebola care facility at the Bwera general hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bwera

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Two more people in an isolation unit of Uganda's main hospital have tested positive for Ebola, bringing total cases recorded in the facility to five, the health minister said on Sunday.

The five confirmed cases in Kampala are the first known transmission of the virus in the city, coming days after the information ministry said the country's Ebola outbreak was coming under control and was expected to be over by the end of the year.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on Saturday that three patients among 60 people in isolation at Kampala's Mulago Hospital tested positive for the disease a day earlier.

She had said the three infected people had been in contact with a patient from Kassanda district in central Uganda who had died in Mulago.

"Two more contacts to the Kassanda case, who are quarantined in Mulago Isolation facility, tested positive for Ebola yesterday..." Aceng said on Twitter.

She added the two had been transferred to a treatment unit at a hospital in Entebbe, 41 km (25 miles) away.

The government has introduced a three-week lockdown around the Mubende and Kassanda districts in central Uganda, the epicentre of the outbreak of the Sudan variant of the Ebola virus.

A government statement on Friday said the outbreak had by then infected 65 people and killed 27. It was not clear if the numbers included the three first new Kampala cases.

The government said last week two other cases of Ebola confirmed in Kampala had come from Mubende and were regarded as originating there, not the capital.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:17aFrench government: on right track over further easing petrol supply problems
RE
06:16aBeijing party chief Cai uses loyalty to Xi to vault to top rank
RE
06:07aBrazil's top footballers lean toward Bolsonaro in polarized race
RE
06:00aQatarEnergy names Shell partner for LNG expansion project
RE
05:58aLi Xi gets graft-busting role on China's new Standing Committee
RE
05:36aRishi Sunak: I am standing to be British prime minister
RE
05:34aIsraeli court gives Lebanon maritime deal a green light
RE
05:31aBoris Johnson battling to win support for PM comeback bid
RE
05:31aSunak: the united kingdom is a great country but we face a prof…
RE
05:31aSunak: i am standing to be the next british prime minister…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled
2Saudi forum set to draw U.S. business leaders despite tensions
3Factbox-China's new elite Communist Party leadership
4Japan's stimulus plan must exceed $100 billion, says ruling party execu..
5Reaction to China's 20th Communist Party Congress

HOT NEWS