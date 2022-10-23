Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Uganda says two new Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala hospital

10/23/2022 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A person dressed in ebola protective apparel is seen inside an ebola care facility at the Bwera general hospital near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Bwera

NAIROBI (Reuters) -Two more people in an isolation unit of Uganda's main hospital have tested positive for Ebola, bringing total cases recorded in the facility to five, the health minister said on Sunday.

The five confirmed cases in Kampala are the first known transmission of the virus in the city, coming days after the information ministry said the country's Ebola outbreak was coming under control and was expected to be over by the end of the year.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said on Saturday that three patients among 60 people in isolation at Kampala's Mulago Hospital tested positive for the disease a day earlier.

She had said the three infected people had been in contact with a patient from Kassanda district in central Uganda who had died in Mulago.

"Two more contacts to the Kassanda case, who are quarantined in Mulago Isolation facility, tested positive for Ebola yesterday..." Aceng said on Twitter.

She added the two had been transferred to a treatment unit at a hospital in Entebbe, 41 km (25 miles) away.

The government has introduced a three-week lockdown around the Mubende and Kassanda districts in central Uganda, the epicentre of the outbreak of the Sudan variant of the Ebola virus.

A Ministry of Health statement on Sunday said the outbreak had so far infected 75 people and killed 28.

The government said last week two other cases of Ebola confirmed in Kampala had come from Mubende and were regarded as originating there, not the capital.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa, Editing by William Maclean and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:30aRussia tells people in occupied Kherson to 'save your lives' and leave
RE
11:12aUganda says two new Ebola cases confirmed in Kampala hospital
RE
10:33aSouth Africa President Ramaphosa Welcomed Saudi Arabia, Other OPEC Countries Decision On Price Stabilization Of Oil - Statement
RE
10:33aSouth africa president ramaphosa welcomed saudi arabia, other op…
RE
10:25aDeaths averted in missile strikes in Ukraine after flight from earlier attack - residents
RE
09:52aRussian, British defence ministers discuss Ukraine in phone call
RE
09:48aS.Africa's Eskom to implement 'stage 4' power cuts from Sunday noon
RE
09:47aSheep take over Madrid's streets as they head for winter pastures
RE
09:09aBritish Foreign Secretary Cleverly endorses Boris Johnson for PM
RE
09:06aHurricane Roslyn batters Mexico's Pacific coast with damaging winds, major rainfall
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled
2Saudi forum set to draw U.S. business leaders despite tensions
3Japan's stimulus plan must exceed $100 billion, says ruling party execu..
4The destiny of Britain is Europe, Brexit was a "mirage" - EU politician..
5Russian, British defence ministers discuss Ukraine in phone call

HOT NEWS