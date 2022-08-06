Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Uganda suspends operations of charity championing LGBT rights

08/06/2022 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Demonstrators protest against law that bans LGBTQ content in schools and media, in Budapest

KAMPALA (Reuters) - The Ugandan government has suspended the operations of a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) that advocates for the rights of sexual minorities, accusing it of working in the East African country illegally, according to a senior official.

Sexual Minorities Uganda (SMUG) has for years championed the rights of LGBT people in Uganda, where homosexuality remains illegal and gay people face arrest, ostracism and violence.

SMUG's operations have been suspended because "they were operating illegally," Stephen Okello, who heads a government agency that regulates NGOs, said in a statement shared with Reuters on Saturday.

"SMUG continues to operate without...a valid NGO permit," he said, adding that the group's operations had been suspended with immediate effect.

Uganda is a deeply conservative and religious society where LGBT people face general hostility. The country's parliament once passed an anti-gay law that handed out life sentences for some categories of homosexual offences.

That law was ultimately struck down by a court which said it had been adopted without a parliamentary quorum, but some lawmakers and members of the public have sought to reintroduce it.

President Yoweri Museveni, in power since 1986, has previously described homosexuality in Uganda as emblematic of the West's "social imperialism" in Africa.

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Ayenat Mersie and Mark Heinrich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.26% 454.02 Real-time Quote.-15.95%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.03% 149.04 Real-time Quote.-15.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:30aHead of Ukraine's Amnesty office leaves after group accuses Kyiv
RE
06:29aLack of trust, political will shackling Myanmar peace process, ASEAN envoy says
RE
06:26aChinese tourist hot spot Sanya imposes COVID lockdown
RE
06:23aIsrael-Gaza fighting spills into second day with air strikes, rockets
RE
06:21aUganda suspends operations of charity championing LGBT rights
RE
06:05aCHINA EMBASSY : Australia should be 'prudent' on Taiwan-related issues
RE
05:22aTwelve Poles killed, 31 injured in Croatia bus crash
RE
05:17aTaiwan says Chinese planes, ships carry out attack simulation exercise
RE
05:11aScrapping U.S.-China military talks deepens risk at dangerous time, analysts and officials say
RE
05:07aTaiwan tensions reveal challenges for U.S. navy as Chinese threat grows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nevada Copper : August 5, 2022Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Fin..
2California regulator claims Tesla falsely advertised Autopilot, Full Se..
3Blinken chides China's 'irresponsible' cut in U.S. communication channe..
4Taiwan official leading missile production found dead in hotel - offici..
5State Bank of India : Press Release

HOT NEWS