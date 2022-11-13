Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Uganda weighs eurobond as it seeks to borrow 500 million euros

11/13/2022 | 06:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda is looking to borrow 500 million euros ($517.6 million)for budget spending through credit options including a possible eurobond issue, a finance ministry document shows.

The proposed borrowing is likely to stoke fresh concern over Uganda's ability to repay its rapidly expanding debt.

As a percentage of gross domestic product, public debt is now just short of 50%, finance ministry data shows, and the World Bank warned in June that Uganda needed to reign in ballooning public debt.

The East African nation has previously considered eurobonds for government funding but ultimately decided it would be more prudent to source credit from low-interest bilateral lenders such as China.

In a letter sent to potential lenders last week and seen by Reuters on Sunday, finance minister Matia Kasaija said the government wants to borrow 500 million euros to fund the 2022/23 budget.

"Government is therefore seeking financing partners to structure medium-term and long-term financing, using all available financing options including the eurobond," Kasaija said in the letter.

The credit proposals should have minimum 10-year terms and must be submitted by Nov. 18, the minister said.

($1 = 0.9660 euros)

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:23aUkraine railways offer symbolic tickets to occupied cities after Kherson liberation
RE
06:07aUganda weighs eurobond as it seeks to borrow 500 million euros
RE
06:06aDemocrats keep control of U.S. Senate, crush Republican 'red wave' hopes
RE
06:02aGermany's Scholz visits Vietnam as manufacturers eye shift from China
RE
05:47aNetanyahu dismisses worries that election result bodes ill for i…
RE
05:47aUganda confirms Ebola case in country's east as outbreak expands
RE
05:45aEgypt aims to import 1 million tonnes of wheat until local harvest season starts next year - official
RE
05:43aNetanyahu: wide consensus in israel on need to counter iran's be…
RE
05:40aNetanyahu pledges to form a stable and responsible government re…
RE
05:35aChina's Silk Road Fund to become investor in Indonesia's state pharma firms
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Donetsk battles are 'hell', Ukraine's Zelenskiy says as Kherson mops up
2When Biden meets Xi: Taiwan, Russia's war in Ukraine, North Korea to to..
3Russia's Lavrov says West seeking to militarise southeast Asia
4China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and othe..
5UK must raise taxes and cut spending, Hunt says ahead of budget

HOT NEWS