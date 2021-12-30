Log in
Ugandan shilling a notch weaker due to increased dollar demand

12/30/2021 | 05:30am EST
KAMPALA (Reuters) - The Ugandan shilling weakened slightly on Thursday, undercut by a rebound in demand for dollars from commercial banks and some merchandise importers, traders said.

At 0926 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,540/3,550, compared to Wednesday's close of 3,530/3,540.

UGX Spot Rate................... Ugandan Shilling Money Guide.... Calculated Cross Rates.......... Deposits..................... Deposits & Forwards............. Uganda Equities Guide....... Uganda All Share Index........ Shilling background ..... Ugandan Debt Guide............ All Uganda Bonds............. Uganda T-Bills.............. Uganda Benchmark............. Central Bank ................ Ugandan Contributor Index.... Uganda Coffee Prices.......

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema;Editing by George Obulutsa)


© Reuters 2021
