News : Companies

Latest News
UiPath Closes $750 Million in Series F Funding

02/01/2021 | 12:42pm EST
UiPath Inc., today announced it has closed a $750 million Series F funding round at a post-money valuation of $35 billion. The round was co-led by existing investors Alkeon Capital and Coatue. Other returning investors include Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia, Tiger Global, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

UiPath is on a mission to unlock human creativity and ingenuity by enabling the Fully Automated Enterprise™ and empowering workers through automation. Its Automation Platform is designed to transform the way humans work, providing customers with a robust set of capabilities to discover automation opportunities and build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automations across departments within an organization.

Abhi Arun, Managing Partner at Alkeon Capital, commented: “Automation has become a strategic imperative that is fundamentally changing the way organizations operate. We are excited to co-lead this round of funding, as well as continue to team up with the UiPath team during an important phase for the company.”


