UiPath : Acquires Cloud Elements to Deliver Expanded API-Based Automation Capabilities

Leading enterprise automation software company, UiPath, today announced it has acquired Cloud Elements, a pioneering API integration platform. With this acquisition, UiPath continues to lead innovation in the automation market, this time believed to be the first provider to offer enterprise-grade user interface (UI) and API-based automation capabilities in a single platform. This means UiPath customers have flexibility to automate processes using an optimal mix of UI and API-based automation.

“By making automation both easier and faster to deploy, the UiPath Platform has the capability of significantly improving some of the most costly and time-consuming activities of the modern enterprise,” said Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-Founder and CEO. “The acquisition of Cloud Elements is just one example of how we are building a flexible and scalable enterprise-ready platform that helps customers become fully automated enterprises.”

“Automating the enterprise requires connecting the enterprise,” said Mark Geene, Cloud Elements Co-Founder and CEO. “Combining our API integration and management capabilities with UiPath’s powerful offering strengthens the glue of enterprise connectivity and expands the reach and efficiency of automation projects for enterprises across the globe.”

To maximize benefits from automation, companies often require a unified and versatile UI and API-based automation approach. UiPath today offers industry-leading UI automation capabilities as well as API-based native integrations with various cloud and on-premises applications including ERP and CRM. This acquisition accelerates UiPath’s ability to offer comprehensive API-based automation to its customers.

Acceleration: Cloud Elements brings more than 200 new native integrations to UiPath, and enables new capabilities such as the ability to trigger an automation based on the occurrence of an event. Furthermore, a broad and normalized approach to integrations helps customers develop automations more rapidly, further increasing the already strong time-to-value proposition UiPath brings to enterprises.

Flexibility: UiPath customers have flexibility to automate processes using an optimal mix of UI and API-based automation. Cloud Elements makes native integrations available platform-wide, accessible at every stage of the automation lifecycle, and enable all users – from IT professionals to RPA developers to citizen developers – to leverage the extensive library.

Governance: Cloud Elements capabilities broaden enterprise governance for API based automations, ensuring standard practices around API use can be implemented and enforced.

UiPath has long embraced an open ecosystem and that is more critical today than ever before.

“We have been investing in API integrations for some time, building out native integrations with commonly-used enterprise systems. As our customers do more with the UiPath Platform, the need to scale these integrations faster becomes a critical expectation,” said Ted Kummert, Executive Vice President, Products & Engineering at UiPath. “Combining our integration efforts with an established API integration platform company accelerates our initiatives in the API-based integration space and brings relevant expertise in house. This means UiPath customers now have ultimate flexibility to automate seamlessly using both UI automation and API automation capabilities.”

Cloud Elements has a wide customer base, including leading companies like SAP, Capital One, DocuSign, iCIMS, FIS, Axway, PaySimple, TeamPay, Dun & Bradstreet, and Xerox.

Advisors

Cooley LLP acted as legal advisor to UiPath in connection with the transaction. GrowthPoint Technology Partners, LLC acted as financial advisor to Cloud Elements and Bartlit Beck LLP acted as its legal advisor.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

