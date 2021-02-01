UiPath raises fresh funds at $35 bln valuation ahead of IPO

Feb 1 (Reuters) - UiPath Inc said on Monday it had raised
$750 million in a fundraising round that valued the robotic
software startup at $35 billion, ahead of a high-profile initial
public offering (IPO) later this year.
The round was led by existing investors Alkeon Capital and
Coatue, with Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia, Tiger
Global and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc also
taking part in the fundraising.
The New York-based startup said in December that it had
filed confidentially for an IPO with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC).
Reuters had reported in September that UiPath, which helps
companies automate repetitive and routine tasks in areas such as
accounting and human resources, was close to hiring banks for
its IPO in 2021.
The pandemic has boosted UiPath's business as a shift to
remote working drove companies to intensify their search for
automated solutions.
