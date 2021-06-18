Log in
UkrSibbank : Technical work in the bank's systems

06/18/2021 | 06:17am EDT
Dear Customers! We inform that in order to improve the work of the bank services, a number of technical works can be carried out from 06:00 a.m. to 06:40 a.m. on June 19. UKRSIB online and UKRSIB business may work in the limited mode at this time. In this period the data updating, executing payments can be processed with a delay. Card account transactions that are carrying out when applying to the bank's information line also can not be processed.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Disclaimer

UkrSibbank PAT published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 10:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
