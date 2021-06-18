UkrSibbank : Technical work in the bank's systems

Dear Customers! We inform that in order to improve the work of the bank services, a number of technical works can be carried out from 06:00 a.m. to 06:40 a.m. on June 19. UKRSIB online and UKRSIB business may work in the limited mode at this time. In this period the data updating, executing payments can be processed with a delay. Card account transactions that are carrying out when applying to the bank's information line also can not be processed.

We apologize for the inconvenience.