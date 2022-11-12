Ukraine: ASEAN should stop Russia's 'hunger games'

Speaking at a news conference in Cambodia on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia remaining part of the deal was insufficient and measures should be taken ensure its inspectors were not intentionally delaying shipments and forcing global prices to rise.

Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, Kuleba also said there was no indication Moscow was seeking negotiations, and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who is also present at the ASEAN summit, had not requested a meeting with him.