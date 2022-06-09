Ukraine GDP fell 15.1% Q1 yr/yr - official

June 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's economy, beset by war against
Russia, contracted by 15.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of
this year, the State Statistics Service said in an initial
assessment issued on Thursday.
That figure for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with
year-on-year growth of 6.1% in the last quarter of 2021, the
service said. The first quarter figure showed a plunge of 19.3%
compared with the final quarter of 2021, taking account of
seasonal factors.
The service's data showed GDP rose 3.4% year-on-year
throughout 2021 - compared with a decline of 3.8% the previous
year.
The World Bank has forecast a fall of 45.1% for 2022,
compared with 44% forecast by the Kyiv government. Russian
troops invaded on Feb. 24, some eight weeks into the quarter.
