Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ukraine: Global reactions 6 months after Russia invaded

08/24/2022 | 07:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Canada

(Reuters) - Ukraine marked 31 years of independence on Wednesday, six months to the day after Russia invaded.

Following are related comments from prominent figures.

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY:

"A new nation appeared in the world on Feb. 24 at 4 o'clock in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget...

"We will not sit down at the negotiating table (with Russia) out of fear, with a gun pointed at our heads. For us, the most terrible iron is not missiles, aircraft and tanks, but shackles. Not trenches, but fetters...

"What for us is the end of the war? We used to say: peace. Now we say: victory."

UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER DMYTRO KULEBA:

"If we don't have independence, we don't have anything."

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ

"Today would normally be filled with joyful concerts, picnics and parades, held under a blue Ukrainian summer sky ... But the dark shadow of Russia's brutal war of aggression remains a heavy burden...

"Our borders and our hearts remain open for all those who are forced to flee the terror imposed on them by Russia ...

"Germany stands firmly by Ukraine's side in this hour of danger - today and for as long as Ukraine needs our support. Your yellow and blue flag and that of the EU, with yellow stars on a blue background, are cut from the same cloth."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON

"Today Ukraine's independence is threatened once again and people are fighting with steel and with courage to defend their homes and their families, and to preserve their right to decide their own destiny...

"However long it takes, the United Kingdom will stand with Ukraine and provide every possible military, economic and humanitarian support."

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Compiled by John Stonestreet; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY -0.11% 9.22 End-of-day quote.-8.71%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.53% 59.785 Delayed Quote.-19.77%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:46aMatch accuses apple of monopolistic conduct', high co…
RE
07:46aTinder-owner match group files antitrust case against…
RE
07:45aBoeing says plans to build on existing investments in India
RE
07:40aIran denies any link to targets hit by U.S. in Syria
RE
07:38aU.S. promises expanded visa services in Turkey after Ankara criticism
RE
07:38aChina to take more steps to support economy - state media cites cabinet
RE
07:38aGermany prioritizes energy transport on railways amid shallow Rhine
RE
07:37aFrench company Schneider considering a full buyout of AVEVA
RE
07:33aMexico early-August prices up 0.42%, rate hikes likely to continue
RE
07:31aTotalEnergies involved in jet fuel supply to Russian military, says Le Monde
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-'New shock' for European markets as gas price spike fuels infl..
2Publication of Interim Report January – June 2022
3Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2022 Results
4Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation ref..
5P/F Bakkafrost : Bakkafrost signs contract with local entrepreneurs on ..

HOT NEWS