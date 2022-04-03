Ukraine Kremenchug refiner destroyed after attack-governor

April 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Kremenchug oil refinery has
been completely destroyed after a Russian attack, Dmytro Lunin,
governor of the Poltava region, said on television on Sunday.
"The fire at the refinery has been extinguished but the
facility has been completely destroyed and can no longer
function," Lunin said.
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that sea and air
missiles had destroyed an oil refinery and three fuel storages
in the Odesa region, Interfax reported.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Sujata Rao in London)