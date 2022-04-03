Ukraine March grain exports fall sharply vs Feb - ministry

April 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports in March were
four times less than February levels, due to the Russian
invasion, the economy ministry said on Sunday.
March grain shipments overseas included 1.1 million tonnes
of corn, 309,000 tonnes of wheat, and 118,000 tonnes of sunoil,
the ministry added.
Ukraine was the world's fourth-largest grain exporter in the
2020/21 season, according to International Grains Council data,
with most of its commodities shipped out via the Black Sea.
But with war raging along much of the coast, traders are
being forced to transport more grain by rail.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Sujata Rao)