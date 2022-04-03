Ukraine Mykolaiv Black Sea port hit in rocket attack- Interior Ministry

April 3 (Reuters) - Several Russian rockets have hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Mykolaiv, Anton Gerashchenko, an aide to the country's interior ministry, said on Sunday.

Gerashchenko said in a social media post that local authorities had reported the attack.

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine's southern ports including Odesa, Mykolaiv and Mariupol as they try to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and establish a land corridor from Russia to Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized in 2014.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Sujata Rao)